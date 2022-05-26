Calgary on the brink of elimination

Commercial Content 21+



Against the odds, the Edmonton Oilers have won three games in a row to push the Calgary Flames to the edge of elimination in the Battle of Alberta on Thursday night.

And while Edmonton was a +160 underdog coming into the series, there’s been nothing fluky about its performance. The Oilers have earned their 3-1 series lead by executing a savvy game plan that has taken away Calgary’s biggest strengths.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Rather than put the Flames under relentless pressure, the Oilers are clearly comfortable allowing Calgary to have the lion’s share of the puck. The Flames have registered a significant advantage in shot attempts (218 to 144) at five-on-five, but only 40 of those attempts have qualified as high-danger scoring chances and 13 of those came in Calgary’s Game 1 victory.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Connor McDavid takes the ice for the Oilers. NHLI via Getty Images

Since then, the Oilers have limited the Flames to just 27 high-danger scoring chances, while posting 24 for themselves. It’s been a completely different series since Game 1 controlled by Edmonton.

Those kinds of splits will always sit well with the Oilers, especially when they have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane firing on all cylinders. With that kind of star power, bet on McDavid and Company to be the difference, as the Oilers close out the series.

The play: Oilers +135

Odds courtesy of BetMGM