Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player and Purdue star, dead at 25

Caleb Swanigan, a former NBA player and college standout at Purdue, has died at the age of 25.

Swanigan died of natural causes, the Allen County Coroner’s Office told WANE 15.

Caleb Swanigan playing for the Blazers on Feb. 1, 2020. Getty Images

Caleb Swanigan starred at Purdue Getty Images

A first-round pick by the Trail Blazers in 2017, Swanigan played 75 NBA games across three seasons for the Blazers and Kings.

He played two years at Purdue after being named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds during the 2016-17 season, when he was named an All-American.

“Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends,” the Purdue men’s basketball program said Tuesday morning on Twitter. “The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.”