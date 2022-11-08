Cal Clutterbuck exits Islanders’ win with undisclosed injury

The Islanders left Monday’s feel-good 4-3 victory over the Flames with one blemish. After skating just 3:32 during the first period, forward Cal Clutterbuck left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Clutterbuck, who missed Friday’s practice in Detroit with what was called a maintenance day, seems to have been dealing with the issue for a period of time. He also sat out this year’s opener against the Panthers and missed the final six weeks of last season with a shoulder issue that required surgery.

When he’s been on the ice, there’s been no indication that he’s nursing an injury. Clutterbuck has 53 hits on the season and has been every bit his physical self, helping spark the fourth line to a positive start to the season.

Cal Clutterbuck makes a hit during the Islanders’ win over the Flames. Getty Images

His status for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, though, is in some degree of doubt.

Coach Lane Lambert did not give an update on Clutterbuck following the win. Nikita Soshnikov skated in Clutterbuck’s place when he missed the season opener.

The Islanders made a switch to their first power-play unit, putting Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the half-wall in place of Kyle Palmieri. Though they didn’t score on their only five-on-four chance of the game — Noah Dobson’s overtime winner was at four-on-three — they managed to generate some momentum from the man-advantage, which bridged the second and third periods.

“I think it just comes down to Jean is a top-five, -10 faceoff guy in the league,” Mathew Barzal said. “Not that [Brock Nelson] isn’t, Nelly’s a great faceoff guy, but takes a little pressure off Nelly. Just he’s so automatic in the faceoff circle, Johnny Pageau, and he’s a right-shot. Palms has a lethal shot. Whether it’s him or Johnny [in that spot], they’re both effective.”

Monday marked the Islanders’ first-ever win at UBS Arena in the month of November. They went winless in the building until Dec. 13 of last season, with their first game (and loss) coming on Nov. 20 against the Flames.

Robin Salo was recalled from AHL Bridgeport after a one-game conditioning loan. He played in Bridgeport’s loss on Sunday to Providence, but continued to be a healthy scratch with the Islanders on Monday, as Sebastian Aho kept his spot in the lineup and scored for the first time this season.