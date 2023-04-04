Caitlin Clark declines White House visit after Jill Biden’s Iowa idea

Iowa star Caitlin Clark does not believe her team has earned the right to go to the White House.

After first lady Dr. Jill Biden broached the topic, Clark told ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap on Tuesday that the honor should be purely reserved for champions.

“I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them, and congratulations obviously. They deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House on different terms. That’s for LSU. That’s a pretty cool moment and they should enjoy every second of being a champion,” Clark said two days after her Hawkeyes were defeated 102-85 by LSU.

In the ESPN interview, Clark also addressed the controversy in which LSU star Angel Reese taunted her with John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hands gesture — a similar move that Clark used on previous opponents in the NCAA Tournament — and said that she did not believe her adversary deserved criticism for the trash-talk.





Iowa star Caitlin Clark has no interest in going to the White House as a runner-up. Getty Images

Speaking in Denver on Monday after she was in attendance for LSU’s victory over Iowa on Sunday, the 71-year-old first lady said both teams deserve to get invited to the White House.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do,” Jill Biden said.

“So, we hope LSU will come, but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

After this quote went viral, Reese, the 20-year-old LSU star, brashly responded, tweeting that it was “A JOKE.”





Jill Biden’s office walked back her invitation for Iowa’s women’s basketball team to come to the White House as runners-up. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Ultimately, the first lady’s office walked back the invitation to the Hawkeyes.

“The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Jill Biden’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia tweeted on Tuesday.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House,” the rep added.

Iowa’s coach, Lisa Bluder, also politely declined the first lady’s initial invitation.

“I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey,” Bluder tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s ‘House’ – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!”