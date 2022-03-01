Cain Velasquez arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, was arrested in California on suspicion of attempted murder.

San Jose police announced on Tuesday that Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting, in which an adult male was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” police said.

Cain Velasquez weighing in for his last UFC fight in 2019. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cain Velasquez before his fight against Francis Ngannou in 2019. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County jail Monday night.

He is being held without bail.

Velasquez was a two-time heavyweight champion in UFC. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title at UFC 121 in 2010, and Junior Dos Santos at UFC 155 in 2012 to regain it.

Cain Velasquez speaks at a news conference about his WWE match with Brock Lesnar in 2019. Getty Images

After MMA, Velasquez appeared in WWE, wrestling Lesnar in Saudi Arabia in 2019. He was released from WWE in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.