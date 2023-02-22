Caesars user bets on Giants' Kenny Golladay to win 2023 NFL MVP

Not Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, or Justin Herbert. The seventh receiver on the New York Giants depth chart received a bet to win the 2023 NFL MVP award.

The modest wager that came in on Caesars Sportsbook is a mere $2 and would net $2,000 if Kenny Golladay were to win the award this upcoming season.


Golladay will likely be a cap casualty for the Giants as he is the NFL’s highest-paid, non-injured reserve player, having played only 261 total snaps in 2022 and with just six catches. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $72 million deal that former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman dished out in 2021.

His contract is non-guaranteed in the last year (2024) and only partially guaranteed in 2023. The Giants stand to save $6.7 million against the salary cap by cutting him loose this offseason.


Davis Webb (12) of the New York Giants high-fives Kenny Golladay.
From there, Golladay would have the opportunity to resurrect his career on a new team. Perhaps a fresh start would be precisely what he needs to get his career back on track – though one imagines it would take a lot more than that to contend for the MVP.

At the start of the season, Golladay infamously questioned first-year head coach Brian Daboll, saying, “I came here to play” last September. He would still only play sparingly despite a litany of injuries to the Giants’ receiving corps this past season, mainly acting as a run blocker.

As for this wager, your $2 are better spent on a Whopper Jr.