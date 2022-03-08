Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code | $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Commercial content. 21+.



The Caesars promo code is NPBONUSCZR. New customers can make their first sports bet risk-free up to a maximum of $1,100.



Caesars NY – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Caesars AZ – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars CO – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars IA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars IN – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars LA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars MI – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars NJ – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars TN – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars VA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars WV – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

More on the Caesars Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSCZR Caesars Sportsbook Promo Claim a risk-free bet up to $1,100 Caesars Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+ | New NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV customers only

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for March 2022 is NPBONUSCZR. If you’re a new customer to Caesars, you can use this code to take advantage of the sign up offer listed above when opening your brand new account.

By using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 with your first real-money wager.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

No matter whether your first bet with Caesars wins or loses, you will receive a free bet equal to your stake, with the maximum amount for this being $1,100.

Any winning bets in which the stake itself was the free bet will be paid out in full, however the free bet is not returned to you as part of your full winnings.

<br />

Click above to head to Caesars Sportsbook. Make sure to read the T&C’s of the offer. Enter and validate your details. Enter a promo code NPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit and place your first real-money wager. No matter whether your bet wins or loses, your free bet will be placed into your account once your original bet has settled. You must use the free bet within seven days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

What states is Caesars Sportsbook legal in?

New York

Arizona

Colorado

Washington DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

In addition to the fantastic new customer offer available, Caesars Sportsbook also has a number of exciting promotions available for existing customers with the promotions below currently available.

Monday Night Millions

21+, T&Cs apply

Simply place a $10 pregame, full game point spread wager on the “Monday Night Millions” promotion market on Caesars Sportsbook to be in with a chance of winning a $10,000,000 prize.

Win four of these bets in a row to win a $50 free bet, with you being awarded with a $100 free bet and $200 free bet when you win eight and 12 bets in a row respectively.

Win 21 Monday Night Millions bets in a row this season to win a $10,000,000 prize, however it’s important to remember that if one of these bets loses, or you forget to wager on just one Monday, your streak will be reset back to zero.

Super Bowl LVI Royal Giveaway

21+, T&Cs apply

Every time you wager $10+ on an NFL market at odds of -200 or greater, you’ll be entered into a grand prize draw, giving you the chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl and a two-night stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Nevada on Super Bowl weekend.

Additionally, the runner-up for this contest will also win two tickets to Super Bowl 56 and a two night stay and airfare to Los Angeles, with this contest being open for both new and existing customers for the entire season.

Refer a Friend and get a bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

Caesars App Review

Caesars offer one of the best apps for new or inexperienced bettors, with their platform designed specifically for ease of use. The most popular and important action is right on the homepage, making it simple to find for users.

Free and easy to download on both iOS and Android, and with some super high ratings in app stores, we’d definitely recommend checking it out.

App Store Rating – 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (Feb. 2022)

– 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (Feb. 2022) Google Play Rating – 4.5 from 5.1K ratings (Feb. 2022)

Download Size 127.9MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

Caesars Sportsbook Strengths & Weaknesses

Strengths Weaknesses Massive welcome bonus Slower withdrawal process than other online sportsbooks Top user interface on website and mobile app Bonus funds can take time to release Variety of betting markets Very few less-popular sports markets Large betting limits

Caesars Sportsbook FAQs

Is Caesars Sportsbook legit?

Caesars Sportsbook is completely legal and licensed. It’s currently available in as many as eight states, with the requirement that you must be at least 21 years old to open an account and wager your money in any of these states.

What states is Caesars Sportsbook legal in?

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks for availability. Legal in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Caesars Sportsbook – Coming soon states

For bettors in Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook is set for a launch in the near future, but is still not legal.

How old do you need to be to play with Caesars Sportsbook?

For all states in which Caesars Sportsbook operates, players must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Does Caesars Sportsbook have an app?



Yes, Caesars have a brilliant sportsbook app, available for both iOS and Android users.

What deposit methods does Caesars Sportsbook support?

Caesars accepts several payment methods for funding your account. The following methods are accepted:

Credit/Debit cards (Visa, MasterCard and Discover),

ACH e-check

Online banking (powered by PayWithMyBank)

PayPal

Caesars Prepaid Play+ Card,

PayNearMe

Caesars Sportsbook Review

Caesars Sportsbook is a fantastic choice for any new bettor out there. With a massive range of markets and variety of sports available to bet on, players are spoilt for choice.

Their new customer offer is right up there with the best available, combined with a fantastic mobile app which is slick and easy to navigate.