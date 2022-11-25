Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code NPBONUSPICS: $100 Bonus This Weekend

21+, Commercial Content



Maryland sports bettors are able to claim $100 when using promo code NPBONUSPICS at sign-up, with this allowing you to claim their generous welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

<br />

Maryland bettors are now finally able to bet on sports online following the launch of online sports betting in MD, with there being no better way to get your betting started than taking advantage of Caesars’ welcome offer.

Their welcome offer allows you to claim $100 in free bets from just an initial $20 wager, with you being able to use these free bets on any of the markets they offer.

World Cup Weekend Slate with Caesars

Friday’s slate proves to be very exciting across the board, with the likes of the World Cup, NBA, NCAA, and NHL all on today.

The main action comes from Qatar 2022, with there being a four-game slate on today, starting at 5 AM ET, for you to get stuck into.

Wales starts their campaign against Iran at 5 a.m. ET, followed by Qatar vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, and finally, team USA vs. England.

For those not interested in wagering on soccer, the NBA throws up a very exciting slate throughout the weekend. The Knicks play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday before also hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

College Football should also be plenty entertaining this week as we hit rivalry week. Michigan will face Ohio State, and South Carolina battles Clemson. There are surely some fun betting opportunities to target here.

Lastly, in the NHL, two of the league’s best will go to battle when the Lightning face the Blues on Friday. Saturday is another loaded slate of NHL matchups, especially the Rangers who host the Oilers at Madison Square Garden Arena.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSPICS Sportsbook Promo Offer Bet $20 Get $100 Free Promo Offer T&C’s 21+, New Players Only, MD Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSPICS. Make your initial deposit of $20. Place your first sports bet and receive $100 in free bets. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Caesars will frequently offer a range of profit boosts to allow both new and existing players the chance to claim improved odds on a range of markets.

These profit boosts will often cover the likes of moneyline, spread and total markets, however Caesars will also occasionally offer odds boosts on futures markets and specific parlay bets as well.

You’ll be able to access these profit boosts via the ‘Promotions’ section on their online sportsbook.