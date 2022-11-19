Cade Cunningham may need shin surgery in huge Pistons blow

The Pistons’ rebuild may now be delayed.

Point guard Cade Cunningham may need shin surgery, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The former No. 1-overall has missed Detroits’ past five games with shin soreness, and there is now fear that he suffered a stress fracture.

Cunningham’s discomfort was first made public after a lackluster 1-11 shooting performance in the Pistons’ 128-112 loss to the Boston Celtics earlier this month. The injury did not seem serious at the time, but the 21-year old’s situation has since developed.

Through 12 games, Cunningham has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. The 3-14 Pistons have the second lowest winning percentage in the association. 