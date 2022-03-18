C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin ready to do some damage with Jets

The tight end position has been a black hole for the Jets for years. They feel like that is about to change.

After the team signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency this week, there is optimism that they now have one of the best tight end tandems in the league.

“I think that me and C.J. are going to turn around the whole tight end not being productive [for the Jets] thing,” Conklin said Friday in a Zoom call with reporters. “Like he said, I think it’s going to be dirty. I think we’re going to produce at a high level. I think we’re going to have fun playing together. I think we’re going to have fun off the field. I think it’s a really good situation.”

Conklin is coming off a career year with the Vikings in 2021. He had 61 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs. If you combine the statistics that Conklin and Uzomah put up last year, they dwarf the Jets’ production at tight end. Conklin and Uzomah combined for 110 receptions for 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. The Jets had 50 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns by their tight ends last season.

Conklin, a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Vikings, said the duo can do “unlimited” damage together for the Jets.

C.J. Uzomah believes he and Tyler Conklin will form a ‘dirty’ tight end duo. AP Photo

“I think that me and C.J. can be one of the best, if not the best, tight end duos,” Conklin said. “I think we’re both really talented, can both do a little bit of everything. He had a really good last year. I had a good year last year. I just met C.J. yesterday but before that I’ve heard unlimited good things about him whether it was how he is a locker-room presence, how good a guy he is on and off the field. I just think on the field we can do a lot of damage.”

The 26-year-old Conkiln had only started six games over his first three seasons but injuries led to him getting a bigger role in Minnesota in 2021. He started 15 games and made the most of it. Conkiln said he is used to waiting for his chance after first playing college basketball and then walking on as a football player at Central Michigan and learning to play tight end.

Tyler Conklin sees himself as being part of one of the best tight end duos in the NFL now. Getty Images

“My career has kind of been [me being] the underdog the whole time,” Conklin said. “Being a walk-on, being a basketball player, waiting my turn in college to waiting my turn in the NFL. I always knew what I could do. I just needed the opportunity and when it came I was excited for it. I think it’s really just me scratching the surface of what I can do.”

The big season resulted in a big contract for Conklin. The Jets gave him a three-year, $21 million deal. Conklin said he believes the Jets are heading in the right direction and said he is looking forward to playing with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Coming out of college, I really liked Zach,” Conklin said. “Coming into free agency, I think one of the big things I wanted was to be with a young quarterback. His arm talent, mobility, all the things I’ve heard about him from players and coaches about how he approaches the game, it seemed like a perfect fit. I’m excited to help with whatever he needs to grow whether it’s help him in the locker room or help him on the field or be that safety blanket, whatever it is. I’m just happy to be part of his growth.”