C.J. Mosley’s first season with the Jets ended after two games.

His second season ended before it ever began.

The veteran linebacker’s third season with Gang Green will end on Sunday in Buffalo, fresh off his being named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Mosley’s teammates voted him MVP, the Jets announced Wednesday, as they wrap up a season in which the linebacker was finally able to make his impact felt both on defense and in the locker room.

“It was an awesome feeling,” Mosley said. “I was very honored and very blessed to be voted team MVP by my peers, by my brothers. It’s always a humbling and vulnerable experience when you get to talk in front of a group of men, especially men that look up to you and believe in you. It definitely means a lot for me to get the team MVP.”

C.J. Mosley Getty Images

After missing most of 2019 with a groin injury and opting out the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons, Mosley has started 15 games this season, recording 155 tackles and two sacks.

But the captain has been just as valuable to the Jets in trying to turn the team’s culture around.

“He’s an All-Pro player and an All-Pro human,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s one of the more thoughtful individuals. I think his locker room presence is phenomenal, his leadership is phenomenal, when he speaks, everyone listens, even though he doesn’t really speak that much. Just been a pleasure.”

Also on Wednesday, Mosley was named the Gerald Eskenazi Media Good Guy Award for his professionalism and thoughtfulness in dealing with the media.

WR Elijah Moore, who has missed the past four games with a quad injury, was expected to be working off to the side during Wednesday’s practice, Saleh said. Moore was not spotted during the portion open to the media, though it’s possible he was inside to avoid the wet fields.

“Right now, it’s about just getting him healthy,” Saleh said. “Once we get to that point, then we’ll make that a discussion [whether he will play]. But the full intent is to get him out there on Sunday.”

DL Quinnen Williams was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, as were TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman. Williams said the virus was “a brutal challenge.”

RB Michael Carter is progressing in the concussion protocol and Saleh is “expecting him back.” WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and safety Ashtyn Davis (back) were limited practice participants while LT Chuma Edoga (ankle), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) and RG Greg Van Roten (non-COVID illness) did not practice.

“It took probably a week to get back to myself,” said Williams, who missed two games after testing positive. “I feel way better. I practiced fully today and felt amazing out there. Just happy to be back.”

In other team honors: Williams was named the winner of the Marty Lyons/Community Service award and the Kyle Clifton/“Good Guy” award, Davis won the Ed Block/Most Courageous Player award and Moore won the Bill Hampton/“Rookie Who Acts Like a Pro” award.

The Jets signed DE Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. The 2020 third-round pick has played in three games this season.

— Additional reporting by Brian Costello