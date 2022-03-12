Byron Buxton not worth risk

When the words “upside” or “potential” are thrown around in the fantasy world, one generally thinks of the 20-year-old prospect on the cusp of breaking into the majors.

You don’t immediately think of the 28-year-old who was the No. 2-overall pick in 2012. That, however, is where we still seem to be with Minnesota’s Byron Buxton: dreaming about what could (or should) be.

Roto Rage doesn’t need to sell you on Buxton’s ability — he’s a first-round talent with all the tools to help you win your fantasy league. That was evident in the way Buxton finished the 2021 season. Over his final 26 games, he hit .314 with nine homers, 13 RBIs, 27 runs, four steals and a 1.061 OPS. He finished the season with the second-lowest strikeout percentage (24.4) of his career, as well as career-best marks in average (.306), homers (19) and OPS (1.005) in just 61 games.

And therein lies the problem.

Buxton’s numbers always have to be justified by how well he did in a certain number of games (usually a relatively small number, like 61). We’re always talking about the “what ifs,” his “upside” or his immense talent, but none of that wins fantasy titles.

With an average draft position of 62.02, according to Fantasy Alarm, Buxton is being drafted as a top-20 outfielder. That’s a big price for a player who has played in more than 100 games in a season just once (2017).

Not including 2015 (when he got his first taste of the bigs over 46 games and hit .209 with a .576 OPS) or the COVID-shortened 2020 season (when he hit .254 with 13 homers and a .844 OPS in 39 games), Buxton has played in 408 games (81.6 per season) in the other five years and averaged 297 plate appearances.

Sorry, that’s not enough to justify the price tag.

Expecting the speedy Buxton to play a full season is like expecting your dog to respond with anything other than a bark or puppy-dog eyes when asked why they peed on your rug. Expecting his season to look anything like his 162-game projections from 2019-21, according to Baseball Reference (.277, 36 HRs, 91 RBIs, 22 SBs, 101 runs, .897 OPS), is a pipe dream.

So, can you justify using a fifth- or sixth-round pick on a player who might play half of Minnesota’s games? Not when you have the potential of St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill (61.12) or the White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez (60.14) being available in the same spot. Not when you can wait three rounds to snag Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds (94.36), who has played in 134 or more games (and hit over .300) in his two non-COVID seasons, or bounce-back candidates in the form of two former MVPs — Christian Yelich (93.36) and Cody Bellinger (96.48).

Not when you can ensure your roster doesn’t have holes elsewhere by taking a top-10 shortstop, such as new Tiger Javier Baez (67) or new Ranger Corey Seager (67.96), or bolstering your rotation with a top-20 starting pitcher, such as Jack Flaherty (70.2) or Jose Berrios (72.68).

Minnesota might have invested seven years and $100 million in Buxton this offseason, but unless they secretly agreed to use some of that money to help Buxton undergo surgery that would make him half-man, half-machine (a la RoboCop or Cyborg), you’re still dealing with the same injury-prone player who has been burning fantasy owners since 2016.

Buxton’s talent is tantalizing, but he is the poster boy for high-risk fantasy options. Though the reward could be huge, Roto Rage is steering clear until he proves he can stay healthy.

Outfielders

  1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
  2. Juan Soto, Was
  3. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atl
  4. Bryce Harper, Phi
  5. Kyle Tucker, Hou
  6. Mookie Betts, LAD
  7. Mike Trout, LAA
  8. Aaron Judge, NYY
  9. Luis Robert, CWS
  10. Yordan Alvarez, Hou
  11. Teoscar Hernandez, Tor
  12. Starling Marte, NYM
  13. Cedric Mullins, Bal
  14. George Springer, Tor
  15. Eloy Jimenez, CWS
  16. Tyler O’Neill, StL
  17. Nick Castellanos, FA
  18. Whit Merrifield,KC
  19. Randy Arozarena, TB
  20. Byron Buxton, Min
  21. Ketel Marte,Ari
  22. Bryan Reynolds, Pit
  23. J.D. Martinez, Bos
  24. Brandon Lowe., TB
  25. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  26. Jesse Winker, Cin
  27. Christian Yelich, Mil
  28. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
  29. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tor
  30. Kris Bryant, FA
  31. Mitch Haniger, Sea
  32. Ryan Mountcastle, Bal
  33. Jared Walsh=LAA
  34. Trent Grisham=SD
  35. Franmil Reyes, Cle
  36. Tommy Edman, StL
  37. Kyle Schwarber, FA
  38. Austin Meadows ,TB
  39. Jarred Kelenic, Sea
  40. Josh Bell, Was
  41. Alex Verdugo, Bos
  42. Chris Taylor, LAD
  43. Michael Conforto, FA
  44. Avisail Garcia, Mia
  45. Hunter Renfroe, Mil
  46. Andrew Benintendi, KC
  47. Joey Gallo, NYY
  48. Ramon Laureano, Oak
  49. Adolis Garcia, Tex
  50. Alex Kirilloff, Min
  51. Jorge Soler, FA
  52. Dylan Carlson, StL
  53. Austin Hays, Bal
  54. Michael Brantley, Hou
  55. Eddie Rosario, FA
  56. Robbie Grossman, Det
  57. Charlie Blackmon, Col
  58. Ian Happ, ChC
  59. Adam Duvall, Atl
  60. Raimel Tapia, Col
  61. Akil Baddoo, Det
  62. AJ Pollock, LAD
  63. Daulton Varsho, Ari
  64. Jo Adell, LAA
  65. Andrew Vaughn, CWS
  66. Mark Canha, NYM
  67. Tommy Pham, FA
  68. Myles Straw, Cle
  69. Marcell Ozuna, Atl
  70. Anthony Santander, Bal
  71. Harrison Bader, StL
  72. Gavin Lux, LAD
  73. Wil Myers, SD
  74. Kiké Hernandez, Bos
  75. Max Kepler, Min
  76. Amed Rosario, Cle
  77. Mike Yastrzemski, SF
  78. Kyle Lewis, Sea
  79. Brandon Nimmo, NYM
  80. Jeff McNeil, NYM
  81. Garrett Hampson, Col
  82. Adam Frazier, Sea
  83. Randal Grichuk, Tor
  84. Jesus Sanchez, Mia
  85. Tyler Naquin, Cin
  86. David Peralta, Ari
  87. Manuel Margot, TB
  88. Josh Rojas, Ari
  89. Patrick Wisdom, ChC
  90. Joc Pederson, FA
  91. Andrew McCutchen, FA
  92. Cavan Biggio, Tor
  93. Lorenzo Cain, Mil
  94. Lane Thomas, Was
  95. Luis Arraez, Min
  96. Connor Joe, Col
  97. Rafael Ortega, ChC
  98. Dominic Smith, NYM
  99. LaMonte Wade Jr., SF
  100. Vidal Brujan, TB
  101. Garrett Cooper, Mia
  102. Willie Calhoun, Tex
  103. Pavin Smith, Ari
  104. Jarren Duran, Bos
  105. Nick Senzel, Cin
  106. Victor Robles, Was
  107. Brandon Marsh, LAA
  108. Ben Gamel, Pit
  109. Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pit
  110. Harold Ramirez, ChC
  111. Michael A. Taylor, KC
  112. Hunter Dozier, KC
  113. Kole Calhoun, Tex
  114. Gavin Sheets, CWS
  115. Sam Hilliard, Col
  116. Aaron Hicks, NYY
  117. Julio Rodriguez, Sea
  118. Kyle Isbel, KC
  119. Bryan De La Cruz, Mia
  120. Dylan Moore, Sea

