By the numbers: Alabama continues CFP dominance with Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati

Alabama continues to command the College Football Playoff.
In their latest appearance, the No. 1 Crimson Tide beat No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday to advance to their second straight CFP National Championship Game. They will face No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 Georgia for the title on Jan. 10.
No team has found more success in the CFP than Alabama since the format’s inception in 2014. Sporting News dives into the numbers to show how dominant the Crimson Tide have been.
College Football Playoff semifinal wins
If Alabama makes the CFP, it is seemingly guaranteed to reach the final.
Only once in its record seven appearances has it not reached the title game. No. 4 Ohio State defeated No. 1 Alabama 42-35 in the inaugural CFP in 2014.
Since then, the Crimson Tide have done this in the semifinals:
|Year
|Matchup
|Bowl
|Result
|2015
|No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Michigan State
|Cotton Bowl
|38-0, Alabama
|2016
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Washington
|Peach Bowl
|24-7, Alabama
|2017
|No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
|Sugar Bowl
|24-6, Alabama
|2018
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
|Orange Bowl
|45-34, Alabama
|2020
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
|Rose Bowl
|31-14, Alabama
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
|Cotton Bowl
|27-6, Alabama
That’s a 189-67 advantage for the Crimson Tide through Friday’s game.
Stifling defense
Nick Saban’s teams have been known for their defense. That hasn’t exactly been the calling card of the 2021 version, but it still joined the list of impressive Alabama defenses.
In the history of the College Football Playoff, six teams have been held to single-digit or zero points. Alabama has been responsible for four of those results. Clemson is responsible for the other two.
After Cincinnati’s six points Friday, Alabama is holding teams to 15.6 points per game in CFP semifinal games.
Long time since a loss
Does it feel like it has been a while since Alabama lost a CFP game? That’s because it has been.
Alabama won both its CFP games last season, beating Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinal and Ohio State 52-24 in the final. The Crimson Tide missed the Playoff in 2019 and lost to Clemson 44-16 in the national title game on Jan. 7, 2019.
That means it has been 1,089 days since Alabama has lost a CFP game.
Seeking additional history
Alabama has won the CFP national championship three times, the most of any team in the CFP era. It is now on the verge of a milestone it hasn’t yet reached.
The Tide can become the first team to win back-to-back titles. Defending national champions to this point are 0-3 after reaching the final the following season.
- Alabama won in 2015, lost in 2016
- Alabama won in 2017, lost in 2018
- Clemson won in 2018, lost in 2019