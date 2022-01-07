Bulldogs will pull off upset

The Butler Bulldogs have been looking to slow things down this season, ranking in the bottom 20 of the nation in possessions per game, and on Friday, they will look to keep in check a Xavier team playing for the first time since Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries and suspensions to key players throughout the season, but are as close to 100 percent as they have been all season with leader in rebounds per game Bryce Nze back in the lineup.

The return of Nze, who had 12 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 71-56 loss to Seton Hall in just his second game since mid-November, is magnified with Xavier entering 14th in the country in rebound rate. The Musketeers also feature a core that includes seven players averaging at least 7.5 ppg.

Xavier’s defense has been very different at home as opposed to on the road, allowing 21.9 more points per 100 possessions when away from home.

Bryce Nze’s return provides Butler a big boost. AP

The Musketeers rank 231st in the country in turnovers per possession on offense. With Butler holding opponents to 27.5 percent 3-point shooting at home this season, the Bulldogs have the recipe for a Friday upset in the Big East.

The play: Butler, spread.