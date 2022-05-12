Building Men Program does just that for boys with uninvolved fathers (Video)

Coach Joe Horan is making men out of boys. In 2006, he started the Building Men Program in Syracuse, New York, to help inner-city boys face real-world challenges with workshops centered around basketball. From learning how to tie a necktie to dealing with your emotions, there’s nothing the program doesn’t cover.

“As men, we don’t say, ‘I love you’ enough,” Horan told The Post. “We’re told we can be angry and stoic.” More than 15 years later, see the positive impact his work has on middle school and high school students, many of whom return to the program as volunteers, in this inspiring video.

By James Kattato