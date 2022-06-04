Buddy, Jimmy Boeheim work out for Knicks prior to NBA Draft

The Boeheim brothers have moved from Syracuse to Manhattan the past two months to hoop, working out twice a day.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim are discovering whether there’s a future for them in the NBA or elsewhere.

Both Boeheims, who played together this past season at Syracuse for their father, Jim Boeheim, have worked out for the Knicks.

The 6-foot-6 combo guard Buddy Boeheim, the more distinguished Syracuse standout with a deft 3-point shooting touch, worked out in Tarrytown before the NBA Combine last month.

Jimmy, a 6-foot-8 forward who played three seasons at Cornell before transferring this past season to Syracuse, traipsed through Tarrytown on Thursday, auditioning for coach Tom Thibodeau, a friend of his father.

“They’re getting an opportunity,” Jim Boeheim, the legendary Syracuse coach, told The Post. “They worked hard all their life. They’ll do workouts and see where they stand in the whole picture. It’s fun for them.

“We’ll see where they can go — anywhere from the NBA to G-League to overseas,’’ added Boeheim, who this fall will embark on his 48th season at Syracuse. “Nobody knows. I told them: Just keep your head down, work hard, go through workouts and get on a summer league team and see what happens there.’’

Jimmy (l.) and Buddy Boeheim both worked out of the Knicks. Getty Images

Jimmy, who is stronger, but less of a marksman, drew no interest from big-time programs coming out of high school. His only major offer was Cornell, so he chose the Ivy League route. He transferred to Syracuse after he was left with a year of eligibility left when the Ivy League became the lone league to shut down in the 2020-21 season, which was his senior year.

Jimmy earned a finance degree from Cornell, but he’s in New York City with only basketball on his mind. Wall Street can wait.

“I love basketball more than I ever have right now,’’ Jimmy Boeheim said after his workout with the Knicks. “I’m so into it, there’s no way I can give it up right now. Whatever basketball throws at me, I’m ready and will attack it with all I got and continue to have fun and love the game.”

Meanwhile, Buddy led the ACC in scoring this past season at 19.2 points per game for the Orange. In his four seasons, Buddy Boeheim shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

“Buddy can shoot the ball,’’ Jim Boeheim said. “That’s always something people look at in today’s world. It’s a shooters game. He can at least get an opportunity whether it works or not.

“Jimmy does more things, at 6-8. He’s a good team player, can help a team anywhere. He knows how to play and can shoot, too.’’

There’s a strong sibling rivalry between the Boeheim brothers, though both would consider going overseas together to the same country if it comes to that.

“He’s a great shooter, for sure,’’ Jimmy said of Buddy. “That’s been an area of focus to build on my own shot. I’ve come a long way and it feels great right now. So it’s about continuing getting more consistent. It’s great when you can shoot with one of the best shooters in the country every day in my brother.’’

Most scouts give Buddy a sliver of a chance to wind up on an NBA roster.

Jimmy Boeheim (3), Jim Boeheim and Buddy Boeheim (35) in 2019. AP

“Buddy has a good IQ, good handle, is a very good shooter but still not elite,’’ one NBA personnel director said. “And his athleticism is average. Jimmy has very good size, is tough, competitive — a good shooter whose size helps his NBA chances.’’

Jim Boeheim figures it will be a long shot that one son gets drafted — let alone both. There will be too many Euro-stash selections in the second round.

“I’m proud of what they’ve done,’’ Boeheim said. “And you just don’t know what could happen. The next month will put you on a path short-term. It’s interesting. Miami made the semifinals and you had five guys undrafted.”

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

As an advocate of college basketball over European play, Boeheim has seen too many teams take overseas fliers.

“For every [Luka] Doncic, there’s 10 guys who can’t play,’’ Boeheim said. “The NBA is always chasing that star to drive teams to championships. Sometimes it’s getting good players that help your team.’’

Boeheim and Thibodeau both have been assistants on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff for Team USA. But Boeheim is not expecting a call from Thibodeau to grill him on his sons.

“Tom’s great,’’ Boeheim said. “He’ll give them a fair shot and good evaluation. Teams aren’t calling me. Their interviews are great. They know they’re good kids.’’

Jimmy Boeheim grew up a Magic fan, but rooted for the Knicks after they got Carmelo Anthony, the Syracuse star who led the Orange to a 2003 NCAA title. Both sons know Anthony well.

“Being a Syracuse kid, I definitely cheered them on a little harder, cheered on Melo in particular,” Buddy said. “But I’ve always followed them.’’

Indeed, the father always has watched Knicks games at his upstate home on MSG Network. He’ll be watching them a lot more closely if one of his sons stays in New York.

“Every year, I’m just trying to prove people wrong,’’ Jimmy Boeheim said.