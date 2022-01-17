The Hamden Journal

Budda Baker injury update: Cardinals safety carted off after suffering concussion in collision with Rams’ Cam Akers

Cardinals safety Budda Baker was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field after a hard collision with Rams running back Cam Akers in the third quarter of Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game.

Baker rushed in from the side at the end of an 11-yard run by Akers. Baker’s head connected with Akers’ shoulder as he tried to make the tackle. Baker wasn’t moving right after the hit as he rolled onto his back, but he eventually was able to move his arms as he was carted off the field.

According to Mark Dalton, the Cardinals’ senior vice president of media relations, Baker suffered a concussion but had movement and feeling in his extremities.

Dalton added later that Baker was alert and communicating while being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

After the play, players from both teams took a knee or stood by as Baker was treated by medical personnel.

Baker was named second-team All-Pro in 2021 and voted to his fourth Pro Bowl. He appeared in all 17 games for Arizona and intercepted three passes, made 98 tackles, including six for loss, and had seven passes defensed.

