Bucs’ Tom Brady takes out frustration on tablet after INT seals shutout loss to Saints

Tom Brady couldn’t stand what he was seeing on the screen: the Saints’ defense was smothering him and the Buccaneers in their Week 15 “Sunday Night Football” game.

So Brady did a Brady thing and destroyed the Microsoft Surface tablet in a fit of sideline rage.

NFL STANDINGS: Updated playoff picture for Week 15

That might have been his best throw of the night.

MORE: Updates, highlights from Saints-Bucs

Seriously, though, because Brady finished Tampa Bay’s 9-0 loss with 26-for-48 passing for 214 yards. The tablet smash happened after Chauncey Gardner-Johnson intercepted Brady in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

MORE: Injuries left Bucs’ offense short-handed

Brady did another Brady thing after that pick: he cursed out a Saints coach on the sideline.

But let’s go with one meme at a time. Here’s how the internet made jokes in “Tom vs. Touch Screen”:

There were also a few swipes at Brady the “competitor,” of course.

Frustrated Brady yells at the refs, his teammates, and the opposing team’s coach…and now he’s throwing his tablet. What a role model. 🙄 Don’t try to tell me it’s because he’s a competitor. He’s a jerk. pic.twitter.com/2nPSSZbQgL — Nicole 💙❤️🦬 💛💙 (@nmbernard) December 20, 2021