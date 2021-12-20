The Hamden Journal

Bucs’ Tom Brady takes out frustration on tablet after INT seals shutout loss to Saints

Bucs’ Tom Brady takes out frustration on tablet after INT seals shutout loss to Saints

Tom Brady couldn’t stand what he was seeing on the screen: the Saints’ defense was smothering him and the Buccaneers in their Week 15 “Sunday Night Football” game.

So Brady did a Brady thing and destroyed the Microsoft Surface tablet in a fit of sideline rage.

NFL STANDINGS: Updated playoff picture for Week 15

That might have been his best throw of the night.

MORE: Updates, highlights from Saints-Bucs

Seriously, though, because Brady finished Tampa Bay’s 9-0 loss with 26-for-48 passing for 214 yards. The tablet smash happened after Chauncey Gardner-Johnson intercepted Brady in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

MORE: Injuries left Bucs’ offense short-handed 

Brady did another Brady thing after that pick: he cursed out a Saints coach on the sideline.

But let’s go with one meme at a time. Here’s how the internet made jokes in “Tom vs. Touch Screen”:

There were also a few swipes at Brady the “competitor,” of course.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.