Bucks vs. Bulls, Suns vs. Clippers, Feb. 16

We finished 1-2 against the spread with our NBA picks on Wednesday, cashing on the favored Hornets but falling short with the underdog Heat and Pelicans, who both lost to new-look teams that are clearly finding their groove after a busy trade deadline.

There are only three games on the slate for Thursday ahead of this weekend’s NBA All-Star break, which limits the options available for the daily bettor. No matter – we’ve got you covered with our lean on all three games until the league returns to action next week.

Here are our best bets at BetMGM ahead of Thursday:



NBA Thursday odds, lines, picks (via BetMGM)

Bulls +6.5 vs. Bucks

Wizards +2.5 @ Timberwolves

Clippers +1.5 @ Suns

Bucks vs. Bulls prediction and analysis

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

This is easily the trickiest game on the board Thursday, so proceed with caution. That said, I think there’s some value here on the visiting Bulls, who haven’t exactly been the blowout candidates they were earlier this season.

While Chicago enters this one on a five-game win streak, its last three losses have all come by single digits – including Wednesday’s 4-point loss to the Pacers, who trailed by as many as 24 points before an inspired rally. That’s good news for Bulls bettors: over the last five years, road underdogs coming off a blown lead of 20-plus are 18-6 ATS with 10 outright wins.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off an overtime win against a gutted Celtics lineup and will be without Khris Middleton (knee), who was sidelined for each of Milwaukee’s last nine losses. This may not follow suit, but don’t be surprised if it’s closer than this line suggests.

Bucks vs. Bulls pick





Zach LaVine Getty Images

Timberwolves vs. Wizards prediction and analysis

8:10 p.m. ET

I’m not sure what to make of this Timberwolves squad, which has been one of the most enigmatic groups in the league all season long and especially since losing Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) in late November.

Minnesota hasn’t won consecutive games since January, instead oscillating between blowout wins and blowout losses over the last two weeks. The T-Wolves picked up their biggest victory of the season in a 30-point win over the Nuggets on Feb. 5 – only to suffer their worst loss of the year (-34) two days later against those very Nuggets.

Following Monday’s narrow win in Dallas, I’m expecting some regression for Minnesota against this scrappy Wizards team, which has quietly won nine of its last 13 games (9-4 ATS) and has the size down low to frustrate the Timberwolves – especially if Rudy Gobert (groin) isn’t at full strength or even misses Thursday’s tilt.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards pick





Bradley Beal Getty Images

Suns vs. Clippers prediction and analysis

10 p.m. ET, TNT

Are we sure the right team is favored here? Both of these squads are among the NBA’s best at full strength, but we’ll only see one team with a complete rotation on Thursday.

The trade for Kevin Durant was a clear win for the Suns, but it’s left them short-handed while the former MVP recovers from injury. In its two games since trading away Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson (and more), Phoenix has had to rely heavily on the likes of Josh Okogie and Ish Wainwright, who are far better suited for bench roles than primary rotation spots.

That’s a tough sell against the Clippers, who have won nine of their last 11 games when Kawhi Leonard is active, as he’s expected to be on Thursday. He’s averaging 28.2 points on 54.1% shooting in that stretch and should be the difference-maker in this one.

Suns vs. Clippers pick