Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Michael Jordan for most career triple-doubles

On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet and helped the Bucks cruise to a comfortable 112-98 home victory against the Wizards.
Milwaukee led this one by as many as 17 and squandered the lead early in the fourth, but recovered courtesy of a 29-12 run over the final 8:30 minutes of the game.
In 38 minutes of action, the reigning Finals MVP finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks on 14-of-21 shooting from the field.
The triple-double is his fourth of the 2021-22 season and 29th of his career, which helps him surpass Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time list of triple-doubles.
Giannis has passed Michael Jordan for 18th all-time in triple-doubles with 29.
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2022
Antetokounmpo reaches this tally in 632 career regular-season games while Jordan’s 28 were recorded in 1,072 games played.
The Greek Freak, who is now tied for 17th all-time with Grant Hill, is already the franchise’s all-time leader for triple-doubles, with Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranking second in Bucks history with eight.
Who are NBA’s all-time triple-double leaders?
With respect to the NBA’s all-time triple-double leaderboard, Antetokounmpo is 15 away from the 10th spot which is currently shared by Fat Lever and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
|Rank
|Player
|Triple-Doubles
|1.
|Russell Westbrook
|193
|2.
|Oscar Robertson
|181
|3.
|Magic Johnson
|138
|4.
|Jason Kidd
|107
|5.
|LeBron James
|102
|6.
|Wilt Chamberlain
|78
|7.
|Nikola Jokic
|69
|8.
|James Harden
|67
|9.
|Larry Bird
|59
|10.
|Fat Lever
|43
|Luka Doncic
|43
The reigning Finals MVP is ninth among active players, trailing Rajon Rondo (T-13th, 32), Ben Simmons (T-13th, 32) and Draymond Green (15th, 31).
Milwaukee has 29 games remaining in the 2021-22 season and given his average (four in 42 games), Antetokounmpo could further rise up the triple-double record book.