Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Michael Jordan for most career triple-doubles

On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet and helped the Bucks cruise to a comfortable 112-98 home victory against the Wizards.

Milwaukee led this one by as many as 17 and squandered the lead early in the fourth, but recovered courtesy of a 29-12 run over the final 8:30 minutes of the game.

In 38 minutes of action, the reigning Finals MVP finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks on 14-of-21 shooting from the field.

The triple-double is his fourth of the 2021-22 season and 29th of his career, which helps him surpass Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time list of triple-doubles.

Giannis has passed Michael Jordan for 18th all-time in triple-doubles with 29. 🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tsMYEVzS9s — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2022

Antetokounmpo reaches this tally in 632 career regular-season games while Jordan’s 28 were recorded in 1,072 games played.

The Greek Freak, who is now tied for 17th all-time with Grant Hill, is already the franchise’s all-time leader for triple-doubles, with Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranking second in Bucks history with eight.

Who are NBA’s all-time triple-double leaders?

With respect to the NBA’s all-time triple-double leaderboard, Antetokounmpo is 15 away from the 10th spot which is currently shared by Fat Lever and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Most career triple-doubles in NBA history Rank Player Triple-Doubles 1. Russell Westbrook 193 2. Oscar Robertson 181 3. Magic Johnson 138 4. Jason Kidd 107 5. LeBron James 102 6. Wilt Chamberlain 78 7. Nikola Jokic 69 8. James Harden 67 9. Larry Bird 59 10. Fat Lever 43 Luka Doncic 43

The reigning Finals MVP is ninth among active players, trailing Rajon Rondo (T-13th, 32), Ben Simmons (T-13th, 32) and Draymond Green (15th, 31).

Milwaukee has 29 games remaining in the 2021-22 season and given his average (four in 42 games), Antetokounmpo could further rise up the triple-double record book.