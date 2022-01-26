The Hamden Journal

Buck Showalter’s three-year Mets deal worth $11.25 million

The Mets spent a few bucks to get their Buck.

Buck Showalter’s three-year deal to manage the Mets is worth $11.25 million, an industry source confirmed on Tuesday. MLB Network first reported the total value of the deal.

The Post first reported last month that Showalter’s deal was the largest for a manager in franchise history, eclipsing the $9.4 million contract over four years that Art Howe received before the 2003 season. Now the Showalter numbers are known.

Showalter’s deal calls for him to receive salaries of $3.5 million, $3.75 million and $4 million over the life of the deal, the source confirmed.

Terry Francona and Joe Maddon are believed to be MLB’s highest-paid managers, in the $4 million-a-year strata.

