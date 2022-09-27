Buck Showalter talks everything Mets

Aaron Judge is still looking to tie Roger Maris with 61 home runs. Buck Showalter has the Mets a game up in the NL East and three wins away from 100. It’s the Judge and Showalter edition of “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The Mets manager joined the guys to discuss his team’s remarkable season and push to try and win the division.

“The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Opening Segment:

JUDGE GREATEST SEASON EVER?: Is Aaron Judge putting together the greatest season ever? Joel argues that while Judge is definitely the MVP, Shohei Ohtani may be putting together the greatest season ever.

YANKEES' CONCERNS: The bullpen is a problem. Does Aroldis Chapman make the postseason roster? Who is the Yankees' closer in the playoffs?

Buck Showalter Interview:

Mets manager

MANAGING IN NY: When you go through tough times here, you embrace when things go well.

DeGROM/SCHERZER: There are reasons why these guys are so good. They are so prepared and driven.

There are reasons why these guys are so good. They are so prepared and driven. HIT BY PITCHES: Can’t tell you why. None of them seem intentional. Can’t believe we got to the point that Starling Marte was the only serious injury.

Can’t tell you why. None of them seem intentional. Can’t believe we got to the point that Starling Marte was the only serious injury. MARTE: Taking it day-by-day. Has not hit the three week mark yet. It’s driving him crazy. He wants to be out there.

Taking it day-by-day. Has not hit the three week mark yet. It’s driving him crazy. He wants to be out there. BULLPEN: From a workload they are in a good place. Has been one of the best bullpens in baseball. Proud of job they have done.

From a workload they are in a good place. Has been one of the best bullpens in baseball. Proud of job they have done. HIS CAREER: How much does he want a World Series title? These guys “deserve to be the last team standing.”

