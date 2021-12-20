Buck Showalter signs three-year deal as new Mets manager

Thirty years after becoming the Yankees manager, Buck Showalter is officially in the same job across town with the Mets.

The Mets announced the hiring of the 65-year-old Showalter on Monday, replacing Luis Rojas on a three-year deal.

“Buck has been one of the best baseball minds for the last two decades and he makes teams better,” owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “We have a lot of talent on this team and Buck is the right manager to take us to the next level and lead us to sustained success. I am excited he is our new manager.”

He’ll take over a team with lofty expectations thanks in part to recent acquisitions Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, to go along with Francisco Lindor, who inked a 10-year, $341 million extension last year.

New general manager Billy Eppler, along with Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson hired Showalter following an interview process that included meetings with Houston bench coach Joe Espada and Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Buck Showalter Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Ultimately, the Mets went with Showalter — who has spent 20 years as a manager in the majors — over Espada and Quatraro, who have no managerial experience to take over for Rojas, who was a first-time manager and has since been named the Yankees’ third-base coach.

Showalter has reached the postseason five times, once each with the Yankees and Diamondbacks and three times in Baltimore, most recently in 2016. He didn’t get the Rangers to the playoffs during his four-year stint in Texas.

He spent four seasons as Yankee manager and had them in first place when the 1994 season was cut short by a strike. The next year, Showalter guided the Yankees to their first playoff appearance in 14 years, but they lost to the Mariners in the ALDS and Showalter was replaced by Joe Torre.

“I’d like to thank Steve and Alex Cohen, Sandy and Billy for their confidence in me to lead this team,” Showalter said in a statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to represent this organization, all Mets fans and this city. I’m energized and eager to get started.”

Alderson called the hiring the result of “an extremely thorough process and I am delighted that Buck will be the next manager to lead the Mets. He is dedicated and experienced, which are two key qualities we were seeking in the next leader of this team.”

Eppler said Showalter is “the perfect baseball mind to lead this team and usher in the next era of Mets baseball. I look forward to working closely with him in the years to come.”