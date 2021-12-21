Buck Showalter shares cute moment with wife during Mets intro

Buck Showalter didn’t forget to acknowledge his wife of 38 years, Angela, when the Mets introduced him as their new manager on Tuesday.

When Mets general manager Billy Eppler was asked if Showalter rates a “10 out of 10,” Showalter chimed in and said, “The only 10 is sitting right here,” while motioning to his wife.

The couple, which coordinated in blue tops, was all smiles while holding up a No. 11 Mets jersey with Showalter on the back.

When asked about how his wife has helped him develop as a manager, Showalter told SNY, “Make no doubt about who runs this operation.”

The new Mets manager said everything is a “collaboration” with Angela, who is “already making a lot of moves” in her new city.

Angela was also vocal about her role with the team, and emphasized the importance of maintaining a family-like atmosphere with players’ wives and loved ones — noting her years of experience with her husband’s past teams.

New Mets manager Buck Showalter and his wife Angelica during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. AP

While Showalter turned on the charm for his introductory press conference, he was serious while discussing the importance of cultivating a winning culture.

“There’s no magic sprinkle dust, it’s about winning baseball games,” Showalter said.

Showalter joins the Mets with the team coming off four losing seasons in five years. The Amazin’s have made the playoffs just twice in the past 15 seasons.