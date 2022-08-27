Buck Showalter pumped about return of Mets’ Old Timer’s Day

The day Mets fans have clamored for since the tradition was discontinued 27 years ago has arrived.

Owner Steve Cohen has brought back Old Timers’ Day this year, for the first time since 1994. Roughly 60 former players and managers will take part in the festivities and game ahead of the game Saturday night against the Rockies at Citi Field.

“Big day tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be very cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Friday before his team’s 7-6 win over the Rockies. “It’s a great day of celebration of people who meant a lot to the organization and the fans. Just hope we get good weather, and nobody gets hurt.”

Buck Showalter Getty Images

Eleven members of the Mets Hall of Fame — Edgardo Alfonzo, Ron Darling, John Franco, Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Cleon Jones, Ed Kranepool, Jon Matlack, Mike Piazza, Darryl Strawberry and Mookie Wilson — and three men enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown (Joe Torre, Mike Piazza and Pedro Martinez) will be in attendance. Gooden and Bartolo Colon will be the two starters.

Torre will be one of four former managers on hand, along with Bobby Valentine, Willie Randolph and Terry Collins, while 1973 World Series manager Yogi Berra will be represented by members of his family.

“I think it’s a big day for the families of the players, too,” Showalter said. “Some of the kids and people here have never seen their fathers or grandfathers play. I think to see the response that people have for them, means a lot to their families.”

There will be a red-carpet arrival for Mets alumni at 2 p.m. at the Seaver VIP entrance, with gates opening for fans at 3:30 and introductions scheduled to begin an hour later.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday after he played a second game Friday night for Single-A Brooklyn.

The Mets wanted the switch-hitter to get a few at-bats from the right side of the plate as a DH against a lefty starter for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Escobar went 0-for-3 after rapping two hits and playing seven innings at shortstop Thursday night for Brooklyn.

“He felt good physically, and the decision was the left-handed starter was the last bridge to cross,” Showalter said. “We’re hoping that he’s a player for us Saturday.”

Tylor Megill (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Monday before possibly starting a rehab assignment later next week. The Mets are hoping to get Megill back as a reliever in September. … Tommy Hunter was activated from the IL, and Michael Perez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.