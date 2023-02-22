Buck Showalter has no Edwin Diaz doubts

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Wednesday:

Plenty of heat

Tylor Megill, Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino and Stephen Nogosek all threw live batting practice Wednesday, with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Luis Guillorme, Tomas Nido and Omar Narvaez taking at-bats.

Seen enough





Edwin Diaz returns as the Mets’ shutdown closer. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Manager Buck Showalter turned his back to the mound when Diaz entered, saying he didn’t need to watch because he’s “pretty sure” the right-hander will make the team. Guillorme poked a single to right field against Diaz.

Caught my eye

Joey Cora stood near the third-base coaching box during live batting practice and simulated getting into position as pitches were thrown. Cora has told Showalter that he wants to be ready from the first exhibition game, and it takes time to reacclimate to coaching third base.





Mets manager Buck Showalter talks to relief pitcher Edwin Diaz at Spring Training. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Thursday’s schedule

The Mets will continue full-squad workouts at Clover Park.