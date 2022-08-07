Buck Showalter ‘anxious’ to see Jacob deGrom’s return to Citi Field

For the first time in 396 days, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” will play over the speakers at Citi Field as Jacob deGrom takes the mound Sunday.

In case the five-game series finale against the Braves wasn’t going to have enough juice already, deGrom’s home debut should add an extra level of buzz in his second start of the season.

“We wanted to try to get one under his belt before he got here, but that’s just the way the medical rehab fell too,” manager Buck Showalter said Saturday before the Mets’ doubleheader sweep over the Braves. “There’s emotion any time we play at home, but that’s one of the great things about playing here and in New York. There’s a real relationship with Jake and the time he’s spent here so long, they know what he’s done and the contributions.

“So I think everyone plays off that emotion a little bit. I’m kind of anxious to see. You’re getting everyone’s best shot, especially the people that face Jake. There’s no secrets, and we know Atlanta will be ready. So it’ll be a good test for him.”

Jacob deGrom Getty Images

Since last pitching at Citi Field on July 7, 2021, deGrom spent the rest of the year on the injured list with an elbow sprain before landing on it again to start this year with a stress reaction on his right scapula.

In his season debut on Tuesday, deGrom threw five strong innings on 59 pitches against the Nationals. He could be in line to build up to six innings and around 75 pitches on Sunday.

Tylor Megill is scheduled to throw a bullpen session next Saturday, his first since going on the IL in June with a shoulder strain. If his rehab continues to go well, he could return to the Mets by late August — at which point he will join the bullpen after he was predominantly a starter up until now.

“I’m fine with that,” Megill said. “As long as I’m helping the team out, that’s all that matters. Obviously I want to start, but right now, if that’s what they need me as then so be it, I’ll do it. I did it in college so I kind of understand the whole bullpen way. But it’s exciting to be able to come out for one or two innings and get it going.”

The Mets placed reliever Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL with lower-back tightness, opening a roster spot for David Peterson, who started the 8-5 win over the Braves in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday and allowing the club to add reliever Yoan Lopez as the 27th man.

Hunter, who pitched two innings Friday, has a history of back issues — including surgery that ended his season last year. But Showalter and Hunter were both hopeful that a brief IL stint would resolve the issue.

“We’ll get it under control,” Hunter said. “It’s not anything new. This one just lasted a little bit longer than the other ones.”