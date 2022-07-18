Buccaneers were ‘not happy’ Leonard Fournette weighed nearly 260

Buccaneers coaches weren’t exactly thrilled with Leonard Fournette’s offseason physique, according to a new report.

The Tampa Bay running back showed up to minicamp last month roughly 30 pounds more than his listed weight of 228, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260,” Stroud recently said on his podcast. “He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down.”

Fournette, 27, did not show up for voluntary OTAs this past spring. But upon his arrival at mandatory minicamp, the Buccaneers staff apparently found that he wasn’t in game-day shape.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260,” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

Leonard Fournette’s offseason physique is said to have left Buccaneers coaches unhappy, according to a new report. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leonard Fournette during the Buccaneers’ minicamp in June 2022. Getty Images

Fournette agreed to a $21 million deal with the Buccaneers in March. Last season, he had 1,266 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

Although Fournette has been one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets, the team — which is now under first-year head coach Todd Bowles — added rookie running back Rachaad White earlier this spring. Veterans Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard and Kenjon Barner are also on the roster, should their services be needed in the meantime.

The Buccaneers are slated to report to training camp later this month.