Buccaneers signing Le’Veon Bell after Leonard Fournette injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign veteran free agent running back Le’Veon Bell pending a physical, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The move comes amid an ESPN report that starting RB Leonard Fournette was likely headed to injured reserve for the rest of the regular season following a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.

The move would reunite Bell with Antonio Brown after their time together as a potent 1-2 offensive punch in Pittsburgh.

Fournette, 26, leads the team in carries (180), rushing yards (812) and rushing touchdowns (eight). He also has provided an impact in the passing game with 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs expect Fournette back for the playoffs, per the report.

Ronald Jones II likely will assume the bulk of the workload in the backfield with Fournette sidelined.

The Buccaneers are signing Le’Veon Bell to replace the injured Leonard Fournette. Getty Images, AP

Bell, 29, appeared in five games earlier this season with the Baltimore Ravens. He rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Overall, Bell is a two-time All-Pro who has rushed for 6,536 yards and 42 touchdowns in 93 games.

He and Brown played together with the Steelers from 2013-17.

Also, the Tampa Bay Times reported that linebacker Lavonte David is also done for the rest of the regular season with the foot injury he sustained against the Saints. Like Fournette, the Bucs hope to get him back for the playoffs, per the report.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday also placed wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on IR.