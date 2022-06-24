Buccaneers’ Shaq Mason says ‘it means the world’ to play with Tom Brady again

Former Patriot Shaq Mason gets to play with his favorite quarterback again.

After a move that sent the veteran offensive lineman to the Buccaneers in March, Mason said the trade initially shocked him.

But Mason doesn’t harbor any hard feelings for his former team. The guard gets to play with Tom Brady again as the two won two Super Bowls for New England in 2017 and 2019.

Tom Brady and Shaq Mason on the New England Patriots. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

When asked about the trade on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Mason said, “it means the world” to play with Brady once again.

“I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me,” Mason said. “He demands the best out of everyone around him and you know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy.”

Shaq Mason on the Patriots. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Besides Mason being able to rekindle his relationship with Brady, the trade boosted an already elite offensive line which produced three Pro Bowlers in 2021.

Mason played seven seasons with New England, allowing just — 13 sacks and committing only 16 fouls over that time.