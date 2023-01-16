Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field with scary injury

Buccaneers’ receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard late in the fourth quarter of the team’s wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game Getty Images

Gage, while falling to the ground, was unable to make a catch over the middle of the field and was hit in the back of the head by safety Donovan Wilson with just over two minutes to go in the game. Wilson was charging to makes the tackle. According to Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast, Gage tried to get up, but was unable to before he was put on the backboard.