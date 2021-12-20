The Buccaneers’ top two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and their top running back, Leonard Fournette all left the team’s game Sunday night vs. the Saints with injuries. They will not return.

Godwin left first. He was hurt when his leg was hit with 13:01 left in the second quarter. Godwin was examined in the medical tent and then stayed on the sideline. He eventually left the game with a knee injury. No details about the severity of his injury have been released.

Evans also left the game in the second quarter, after he made a 14-yard catch with 8:34 remaining. He was taken to the locker room for further examination; it was determined he had suffered a hamstring injury. The severity of that injury is also unknown at this time.

NBC’s Michele Tafoya reported that as Evans he threw his gloves to fans in the crowd as he left the field.

Then, in the third quarter, Fournette was hit during a run, and that caused him to head to the sideline. He was later ruled out with a hamstring injury. The severity of his injury is also unknown at this time.

In fact, the Buccaneers will now finish this game without their three starting receivers. Antonio Brown is serving the final game of a three-game suspension from the NFL for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status by using a fake vaccination card.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will have to rely on Jaelon Darden, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller as his three main wide receivers for the remainder of the game. The Buccaneers didn’t score any points in the first three quarters and trailed 6-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bucs pass-catchers currently:

– Chris Godwin ruled out (knee)

– Mike Evans ruled out (hamstring)

– Breshad Perriman inactive

– Antonio Brown suspended pic.twitter.com/E0iG3phiZ2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021

Coming into game. Godwin had caught 92 passes in 120 targets for 1,054 yards this season and scored five receiving touchdowns. Evans had caught 63 passes out of 99 targets for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fournette had 171 rushes for 778 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 62 receptions in 77 targets for 421 yards and two scores.