Buccaneers held meeting over Aaron Rodgers’ Jumbotron claim

An Aaron Rodgers admission on live TV has prompted a closed-door meeting with the team he beat over the weekend.

After the Packers’ 14-12 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday, in which Tampa Bay failed on a two-point conversion in the game’s closing seconds that would have tied it, Rodgers told Fox’s Tom Rinaldi that the Raymond James Stadium Jumbotron showed something it “probably shouldn’t.” When asked about the comment on Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he would be “meeting this afternoon” in an attempt to determine exactly what happened.

When pressed on what information the Packers could have possibly gleaned from the big screen, Bowles didn’t seem to have any answers.

“I don’t know. I have to see it and talk to the people first,” Bowles said.

A view of the Raymond James Stadium Jumbotron on Sunday Getty Images

Rodgers did not reveal exactly what he saw on the Jumbotron that gave the Packers an advantage, but he was seen discussing something with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur as the Bucs lined up a two-point attempt. Tampa Bay ended up taking a delay of game, and the Packers defended their ensuing play call perfectly, as Tom Brady’s pass meant for Russell Gage fell harmlessly to the turf.

The loss dropped the Bucs to 2-1 on the season, while the Packers’ victory also brought them to the same record.

As of Tuesday morning, it’s unclear if the Bucs had any discoveries to share during their meeting.