Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin has season-ending ACL injury

It has been a dark 18 hours for the wide receiver room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both left Sunday’s game against the Saints with leg injuries.

For Godwin, who ranks fifth among NFL receivers with 1,103 receiving yards in 14 games this season, the initial prognosis was that he would miss the rest of the regular season with an MCL injury. On Monday, the news got worse: He has a torn ACL and is out for the postseason, too.

The news is comparatively better for Evans. According to Adam Schefter, Evans has a strained hamstring and could return as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Antonio Brown, whose three-game suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ended after the loss to the Saints, is eligible to return for Tampa Bay on Sunday. Despite coach Bruce Arians seeming to waffle on Brown’s future with the team, it seems necessity forced the team’s hand.

“I made a decision that this was best for this football team,” Arians told reporters Monday, adding that that Brown, who was battling an ankle injury that had kept had kept him out since mid-October prior to the suspension, could play about 30-35 snaps against Carolina.

Chris Godwin is out for the year, and Mike Evans and Antonio Brown will have to overcome previous leg injuries the rest of the way for the Buccaneers this season.

As far as anyone critiquing Arians for keeping Brown around despite effectively saying he would be on a one-strike policy when the team signed him last year, it’s wasted air.

“I could give a s–t what they think,” Arians remarked.

Nevertheless, with Godwin out for the year and Evans and Brown both needing to overcome previously sustained injuries, the path to repeat as Super Bowl champions had gotten that much harder for Arians, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.