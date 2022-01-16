Buccaneers beat Eagles to advance to NFL divisional round

Tom Brady still hasn’t lost a playoff game since leaving New England.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Eagles, 31-15, in the NFC wild-card round on Saturday afternoon behind Brady’s 271 passing yards and a stifling defense. The score was as lopsided as 31-0 before a couple late touchdowns from the Eagles made it more respectable.

Philadelphia’s offense was completely unable to get anything going, as Jalen Hurts completed 23 of 43 pass attempts and was intercepted twice. The Bucs scored on their first drive, going 12 plays and 75 yards before Giovani Bernard banged in a touchdown, and got it rolling from there.

Without the injured Leonard Fournette, both Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored rushing touchdowns. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski each scored on Brady passes as well for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady and Mike Evans celebrate after a touchdown. Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka celebrates after sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Eagles. Getty Images

By the fourth quarter, the game had turned into a rout — the only suspense being whether the shutout would hold (it didn’t) and whether the over would hit.

Tampa’s divisional round opponent will depend on the outcome of the 49ers-Cowboys game later in the day.