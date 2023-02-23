Buccaneers appear ready to roll out Kyle Trask at QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may already have a quarterback for the post-Tom Brady era: Kyle Trask.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Wednesday that he’s been led to think Trask will be the team’s Week 1 starter in 2023.

“From my conversations with the organization, they do feel like Kyle Trask is likely to be the guy under center,” Darlington said during an “NFL Live” segment. “I feel pretty confident that they’re going in that direction.”





The Buccaneers are placing their faith in Kyle Trask under center. Getty Images

Darlington added that he thinks Bucs general manager Jason Licht believes the former Florida Gator is currently the best quarterback in the NFC South, which includes Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota of the Falcons and the Saints’ Jameis Winston, among others.

“I think [Licht] also believes Kyle Trask has what it takes to be a winner in this league,” Darlington said.

Drafted in the second round in 2021 by Tampa Bay, Trask has taken only ten regular-season snaps and attempted nine career passes while backing up Brady. During three seasons at Florida, Trask threw for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns.





Kyle Trask has only attempted nine passes in his NFL career. Getty Images

Trask led the Gators to a 16-6 record in 22 starts. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting during his final season in Gainesville.

Brady did reach out to Trask after he was drafted, a move the 24-year-old appreciated at the time.

“He reached out to me a couple days after the draft and he was just checking in on when I get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that,” Trask said. “It meant a lot to me.”

Behind Brady, the Bucs made three straight playoff berths, including a Super Bowl win in 2020. The 45-year-old officially filed his retirement paperwork this offseason after claiming he was done and returning a few weeks later last offseason.