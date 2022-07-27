Bubba Watson, two-time Masters champ, set to join LIV Golf

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series reportedly has snagged another big-name lefty.

Bubba Watson, the two-time Masters champion who at one point was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, reportedly is set to join the controversial tour, according to a Tuesday report by The Telegraph, a United-Kingdom-based publication.

The 43-year-old Watson — who at one point was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world — has been sidelined since late May because of a torn meniscus and has fallen to No. 86 in the world golf rankings. He disclosed the injury after contending early at the PGA Championship before finishing tied for 30th.

Watson is set to make his LIV debut in the event outside Boston over Labor Day weekend, according to The Telegraph. An official announcement by LIV Golf is expected this weekend.

Watson, who won the Masters in 2012 and 2014, has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including two World Golf Championship titles at the HSBC Champions in 2014 and Match Play in 2018. He also has represented the United States at four Ryder Cups (2010, ’12, ’14, ’18) and two Presidents Cups (2011, ’15).

This has been a nondescript PGA Tour season for the injured Watson. His best individual finish this season is a T-14 at the Waste Management. He also teamed with Harold Varner III to finish T-4 at the Zurich Classic.

Watson will serve as one of the captains of LIV’s four-man teams when he does begin play on the tour, according to multiple reports.

The eight-event LIV series is set to play its second U.S.-based event (and third overall) at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey starting Friday. The LIV series recently announced its expanded 2023 slate, which will be comprised of 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson — players who, like Watson, are in their 40s — will join 37-year-old Jason Kokrak in making their LIV debuts this week. Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy after joining LIV, which has drawn scrutiny because it’s bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.