Bryson DeChambeau set for hand surgery, PGA Championship in doubt

Bryson DeChambeau has been plagued by injuries this season but played in last week’s Masters anyway, against his doctor’s orders. Now it appears he is in danger of missing next month’s PGA Championship entirely.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to participate this week in a Professional Long Drivers Association event in Florida but pulled out of the competition and will instead undergo surgery to his left hand on Thursday, his agent confirmed to The Post on Wednesday.

How long he will be sidelined is unknown.

“We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff said in a text. “Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so.”

Sports Illustrated was first to report the news.

Last month, DeChambeau revealed that he had suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip. He hurt the hand when he slipped on a marble floor while playing ping-pong in his hotel with Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann at the Saudi International in early February. That led to him withdrawing from that tournament after the opening round. The torn labrum, he said, traces back two years, to when he began speed training in order to add more distance.

Bryson DeChambeau has been plagued by injuries this year. Getty Images

When DeChambeau did return to playing, after nearly two months, he struggled. He didn’t make it out of pool play at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, then he missed the cut each of the following two weeks, at the Valero Texas Open and at the Masters, where he shot 76-80.

“I’m probably around 80 percent right now,” he said at Augusta National before teeing it up there. “I can’t go all out. I can’t do any speed training sessions. I can’t practice for excessive hours, like I have to figure stuff out.”

So far, DeChambeau, who memorably bashed his way to victory at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, has made just six worldwide starts in 20222. His best finish was a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, though that tournament doesn’t have a cut and featured just 38 players in the field. He then missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, withdrew from the Saudi event and didn’t play again for six more weeks.

When he will play again remains unknown. The PGA Championship will take place May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.