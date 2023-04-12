Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud as No. 1 pick favorite

Commercial content 21+.



Nearly two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, oddsmakers have a new favorite to go No. 1 overall.

This week, Bryce Young overtook C.J. Stroud as the betting favorite to be the top pick on April 27.

The former Crimson Tide star is now the overwhelming favorite (-300) to be drafted at one, ahead of Stroud (+220) and long shots Anthony Richardson (+2000) and Will Levis (+6000), according to the latest odds at FanDuel.

The odds movement comes after several NFL Draft experts linked Young to the Carolina Panthers, who traded star receiver D.J. Moore and multiple firsts – including the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft – to the Bears in order to draft their next franchise quarterback.





Bryce Young Getty Images

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper moved Young to No. 1 in his latest mock draft.

Chris Mortensen, also of ESPN, said “Bryce Young is the pick” this week, while NBC Sports’ Peter King said there is “momentum” for Young to go to Carolina at one.

Oddsmakers have wavered between Young and Stroud as the No. 1 pick for months.

Toward the end of the college football season and earlier this offseason, Young was seen as the likely candidate to go No. 1 as Chicago mulled potential trade options for the top pick.

After the Panthers traded up last month to the top slot in the draft, Stroud passed Young and became a -320 favorite (FanDuel) to go first overall.