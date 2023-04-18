Bryce Young leaps C.J. Stroud for No. 1 pick

Commercial Content 21+



Bryce Young will be the No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, oddsmakers are telling us.

Young saw his odds vault from -400 to -1000 throughout the day on Monday as speculation grew that the Carolina Panthers will kick off the NFL Draft by selecting the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal caller.

But uncertainty has hit No. 2 overall, with the potential for a fall for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud.

Stroud was once the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, but is now looking at a potential dip out of the top three picks.

His odds have been all over the place, but he was once as high as -150 to be selected No. 2.

He fell to as far as +390 on Monday night but had rallied to +250 as of Tuesday morning.

At one point, money began coming in on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to be selected by the Texans, with his price going high as +175 and achieving betting favorite status.

That train has halted, and Levis is back in the +350 range to get selected by Houston.

Even more concerning for Stroud is the Colts’ link to Levis since the outset of this draft process.

Levis is +175 to be drafted by the Colts and has been favored to land there for weeks.

This makes the question of Stroud’s landing spot especially murky if the Texans do not select Stroud with the second overall pick on April 27.

NFL Draft odds: No. 2 overall pick Will Anderson +250 CJ Stroud +250 Will Levis +350 Tyree Wilson +400 Bryce Young +1000 Anthony Richardson +2000 Jalen Carter +4000 Odds were accurate at the time of publication, provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

The odds movement can be credited to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, who dropped critical nuggets on Monday.

“What if the run on quarterbacks gets a little bit delayed?” Schefter said on “NFL Live.”

“We’ve been hearing about quarterbacks going 1, 2, 3, 4. Well, that’s not going to happen.”

This is the most connected man in the NFL, so when he talks, we should be listening.





Bryce Young appears like he will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Getty Images





CJ Stroud of Ohio State could see a fall in the draft further than anyone expected Getty Images

“I think Indianapolis thinks there’s a real chance right now that they can sit right where they are at four and get the second quarterback in this draft,” Schefter said.

We had seen the NFL Draft markets go wild since before the NFL Combine, when Anthony Richardson vaulted from 100:1 to 8:1 in a matter of days.

But as we warned then, beware of following the steam in betting markets; you just might get cooked for significant sums of money.