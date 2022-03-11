Bryce Harper ‘stumping’ for Phillies to sign Kris Bryant

Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is pushing for a former NL MVP to link up in Philadelphia.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Harper is “stumping” for the Phillies to sign Kris Bryant, his friend and neighbor in Las Vegas.

Per Heyman, the Phillies have other options in free agency, including Kyle Schwarber, Michael Conforto and Nick Castellanos. Bryant also has interest from the Mariners, Rockies, Padres, Mets and more.

Bryce Harper is reportedly ‘stumping’ for the Phillies to sign his close friend Kris Bryant. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant, on their former teams, in 2016. Greg Fiume

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP who was a big part of the magical Cubs championship run that year, was traded to the Giants last season.

Last year, Bryant batted .265 with 25 home runs, a .835 OPS and 3.3 WAR. Like Harper, he is repped by super-agent Scott Boras, so he would not likely come cheap to the Phillies – or anyone who wishes to sign him.