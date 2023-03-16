Bryce Harper could be back early in Phillies surprise

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are only saying he should be back by the All-Star break. But could Harper, a famously quick healer, actually make it back by late May? Some are predicting as much, but agent Scott Boras says it’s too early to say and they won’t have a good idea for weeks.

Harper is swinging now. When he returns, he will begin as a DH.

“Lineup will be lethal once Harper’s back,” one NL scout says.





Folks are also praising the Phillies as a team with “an edge.” Two more pluses: Scott Kingery looks like he may be back on track, and Alec Bohm looks ready to rake. …

The Jays in nearby Dunedin can really hit. And their outfield, which formerly had one part-time center fielder, now has three who can do it. Their baserunning is also much improved, a consideration with those pizza-box bases.

The Jays made a contract suggestion for Alek Manoah this winter. Word is they were “not close.” …

Dodgers All-Star starter Tony Gonsolin won’t be ready for Opening Day after spraining his ankle this month. But as usual, the Dodgers have plenty of prospects ready — Ryan Pepiot, Gavin Stone and Michel Grove.

Promising youngster James Outman has put himself in position to win the Dodgers’ starting center-field job.

The Dodgers don’t seem interested in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, as they likely consider him too much like current starter Miguel Rojas. …

Adam Wainwright is the ace of Team USA and an all-time gamer. There is concern about his decreased velocity (86-88 mph), but if anyone can figure it out, it’s him.

One nice story in Cardinals camp is Ryan Loutos, a Washington University (St. Louis) product who was working in the analytics department when he offered to start pitching again. He’s looked good, even saving a game.