Bryan Reynolds’ trade request could open Mets, Yankees possibilities

The Mets and Yankees could have an intriguing new option to pursue in centerfield if their first ones don’t work out.

According to The Post’s John Heyman, extension talks between the Pittsburgh Pirates and center fielder Bryan Reynolds are “at an impasse.” Reynolds has requested a trade, but word is the team is not planning to deal him at this time. He can become a free agent after this season.

The 27-year-old Reynolds’ services would be sought after if the Pirates were to explore trade options. The Giants, Mets, Yankees, and Rays could all use center fielders. The Bombers may pivot toward the Vanderbilt product if 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge chooses to sign elsewhere.

The Mets, meanwhile, could be a fit if Brandon Nimmo goes elsewhere in free agency. However the team may not have the type of prospect depth or willingness to deal theirs to make the Pirates consider trading one of their cornerstone players.

Reynolds, an All-Star in 2021, enjoyed a prosperous 2022 campaign. He hit .262, had 27 home runs, 62 RBIs and scored 74 runs.

Heyman has also reported that the Yankees are believed to be among the teams Nimmo will visit is preparation for the possibility of Judge leaving. Much like Reynolds, Nimmo would fulfill a need if the slugger were to walk.

A career Met, the 29-year-old Nimmo played the most games of his career in 2022. He recorded a .362 OBP over 151 regular-season games and hit 16 homers. The Wyoming native was a staple at the top of the Mets’ lineup last season and served as an effective table-setter for Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.