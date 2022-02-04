Bryan Harsin’s Auburn job in jeopardy with rumors swirling

Rumors are swirling that Bryan Harsin’s job is in jeopardy at Auburn.

The cycle began on Thursday night when Justin Hokanson of on3.com, a site that closely tracks college football, reported that Harsin’s immediate future was in question.

On Friday, John Talty of Al.com weighed in: “Here’s what I’m comfortable saying: There’s been a concerted effort to ramp up pressure and make it untenable for Bryan Harsin to return for Year 2,” Talty tweeted. “And Harsin has provided plenty of ammo from coaching departures to transfer portal exodus. Situation moving fast.”

For his part, Harsin does not sound ready to relinquish the job anytime soon.

Bryan Harsin’s job is rumored to be in jeopardy at Auburn. Getty Images

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin told ESPN Thursday night. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Auburn president Jay Gogue addressed the rumors about Harsin on Friday.

“I just want you to know we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction,” Gogue said, according to Al.com. “We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.”

Bryan Harsin’s job is in jeopardy at Auburn Getty Images

Harsin joined Auburn last year from Boise State, replacing Gus Malzahn. This past year, Auburn went 6-7.

Friday morning, Lee Hunter, a former 4-star defensive tackle who is transferring out of Auburn, wrote on Instagram that players are “treated like dogs.” Hunter wrote that Harsin “has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”

This past week, Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis, who just left left the Seattle Seahawks’ staff for the college football position, resigned just over a month after taking the job. He cited personal reasons and praised Harsin for how he handled it.

Earlier this offseason, defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same position at Oklahoma State. Defensive line coach Nick Eason left for the same position at Clemson, and eight defensive linemen entered the transfer portal.

This past season, Harsin fired wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams after four games. The team’s leading receiver, Kobe Hudson, also entered the transfer portal.

Harsin, in the interview with ESPN, denied claims of mistreating players and assistants.

“Any attack on my character is bullsh-t,” Harsin said. “None of that is who I am.”