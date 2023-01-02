Bruins, Penguins rock vintage baseball uniforms at Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took a trip through time on their way to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic.

The Bruins, before scoring twice in the third to defeat the Penguins 2-1, showed up in vintage Red Sox uniforms with bats and gloves to go along with their look. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron even brought a tarred bat given to him from former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.

“They look very legit,” Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernandez told NHL.com. “I’m hoping we get uniforms like that and do some sort of throwback. Those uniforms were really cool for sure.”

The Penguins weren’t to be outdone, however, and rolled up to the stadium in 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates throwback uniforms.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry even went the extra step to don catcher’s gear for his entrance.

Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak, right, and Nick Foligno, left, play catch in vintage Boston Red Sox uniforms before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston.

(L-R) Tristan Jarry #35, Brock McGinn #23, Chad Ruhwedel #2 and Josh Archibald #15 of the Pittsburgh Penguins arrive for the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.



Advertisement Boston Bruins pose for a team photo on the field prior to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park on Monday.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins battles against Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.

The NHL held the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.



Advertisement David Pastrnak (l.) and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins stand on the field prior to the Winter Classic.



Advertisement

According to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, the throwback outfits were not a combined effort between the two teams, but a fitting way for the squads to show up.

“We did not coordinate with the Bruins, at least it’s not my understanding that we did,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s really appropriate, and in an event like this, in such an iconic stadium, in a lot of ways I think it’s appropriate because it gives us an opportunity to tip our hat to all the great players and great teams that have played in this stadium over the years. And for me, I think it’s just part of the entertainment value, but I know our players were excited about it, and I’m sure Boston was as well.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was equally excited about the teams suiting up in the baseball gear, saying how special it makes the event feel.

“‘Field of Dreams’ and a combination of ‘Eight Men Out,’ ” Montgomery said. “The guys walked out in vintage Red Sox outfits and, again, you come back to how lucky we are to be at such a great event.”

This is the second Winter Classic to be held at Fenway Park, the first being in 2010 where the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1.