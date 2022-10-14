Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher and World Series champ, dead at 69

Hall of Fame pitcher and World Series champion Bruce Sutter has died, the Cardinals announced on Friday.

He was 69.

Baseball Hall of Fame members Ozzie Smith (L) and Johnnie Bench (R) pose with Bruce Sutter, while wearing false beards, during his induction ceremony at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., July 30, 2006. REUTERS

Bruce Sutter, with the Cardinals in 1984 Getty Images

Sutter’s career spanned a dozen years, four of them with the Cardinals from 1981 through 1984, where he helped guide St. Louis to a World Series title in 1982. A six-time All-Star and one of the sport’s most dominant relievers, he had a career 2.83 ERA and 300 saves, third-most in baseball history at the time of his retirement.

He also pitched for the Cubs (1976-80) and the Atlanta Braves (1985-88) and won the Cy Young with Chicago in 1979. Five times he led the National League in saves.

Sutter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

He remained in Atlanta with his wife and three sons after retiring in 1989. His son Chad was a catcher at Tulane before being selected by the Yankees in the 23rd round of the 1999 amateur draft and spent one year in the minors before returning to Tulane as a coach.