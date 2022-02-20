Bruce Arians rips ‘bulls–t’ report about Tom Brady tension

Patrick Mahomes already shot down his part of the rumors Rich Ohrnberger tweeted Friday.

Bruce Arians followed Sunday, lambasting a “collaboration” to spread rumors that are “so far-fetched” about alleged discord between the Buccaneers coach and Tom Brady.

“I mean, that’s such bulls–t‚” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what pisses me off.”

On Friday, Ohrnberger, the former NFL guard turned Fox Sports radio host, tweeted that he had heard a rift had grown between Brady and Arians amid the quarterback’s decision to retire.

“Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa,” Ohrnberger tweeted Friday. “The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

Ohrnberger claimed that Arians rehabbed his ruptured Achilles during the morning. During that time, Ohrberger said, Brady and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich worked on offensive game plans only for Arians to “later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done.”

Tom Brady (l.) and Bruce Arians (r.) before the Buccaneers’ playoff game against the Eagles on Jan. 16, 2022. Getty Images

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,” Arians said. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job.

“I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too,” he added.

Rich Ohrnberger with the Cardinals in 2012. Getty Images

Arians suggested the rumors surfacing about Brady’s retirement and his final days with the Bucs were a collaboration, although he did not offer who else he thought was responsible.

“I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around,” Arians said.

Specifically, he rejected the notion that he took a red pen to alter Leftwich’s game plans.

“I never heard of that one,” he said laughing. “That was the best one ever. That’s pretty graphic to not know what the (expletive) you’re talking about.”

Ohrnberger doubled down on his Brady-Arians report on Saturday, calling his sources “impregnable.”

In his tweetstorm, Ohrnberger also claimed that Mahomes had asked his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson, to not attend his games next year after their antics on the sideline and around the Chiefs this season.

Like Arians, Mahomes quickly shot down the claim.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” Mahomes tweeted, adding three laughing emojis.