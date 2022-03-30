Bruce Arians replaced by Todd Bowles as Buccaneers coach in NFL bombshell

Bruce Arians is stepping aside.

In a co-exclusive between Peter King of NBC Sports and Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the news broke Wednesday night that Arians is stepping down from his role as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

Todd Bowles, the former Jets head coach who has served as Tampa’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will take over as the new coach for the Bucs. Arians will move to Tampa’s front office.

Arians explained to King and Farmer that he is stepping away because “succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it’s been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back.”

“I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job,” Arians said. “I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it’s an open interview for the job. … I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down.”

Bruce Arians AP

It has been a wild offseason in the NFL in general, and this has definitely included Tampa Bay.

Brady retired shortly after the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at home in the divisional round of the playoffs. In March, Brady un-retired.

There had been reports of friction between Arians and Brady, but Arians denied that his stepping aside was a precondition of Brady returning.

Nonetheless, Arians did say that Brady’s un-retirement provided a good time for him to step away.

“It hit me after the Super Bowl,” he said. “I thought really hard about going out on top. Then it was like, nah, let’s go for two. [The 2021 season] was a grind with all the injuries but still winning and getting to where we got. Immediately after, two to three weeks afterwards [I thought] … if I quit, my coaches get fired. I couldn’t do it then.

“Tom was kind of the key. When Tom decided to come back … and all of these guys back now, it’s the perfect timing for me just to go into the front office and still have the relationships that I love.”

With Arians as coach and Brady as quarterback, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs last year.