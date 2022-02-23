Bruce Arians praises Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert

The Buccaneers now have one fewer quarterback on their roster since Tom Brady’s retirement, but it appears head coach Bruce Arians has no qualms about the two who remain.

Speaking recently to the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered support to Brady’s now-former backup, Blaine Gabbert, who has bounced around the league since being drafted 10th overall by the Jaguars in 2011.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians said. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now.”

During his time in Jacksonville, Gabbert played for head coaches Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey, and Gus Bradley. After being traded to San Francisco in 2014, he first worked with Jim Harbaugh before the 49ers moved on to Jim Tomsula and later Chip Kelly.

Bruce Arians recently spoke about quarterback Blaine Garbbert, who served as Tom Brady’s backup before his retirement Getty Images

Gabbert warms up ahead of a Buccaneers-Eagles game on Oct. 14, 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gabbert crossed paths with Arians three years later, when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in May 2017. He then worked with Mike Vrabel during a one-season stint with the Titans before reuniting with Arians in Tampa in March 2019.

Although the 32-year-old Gabbert holds a 13-35 record, Arians — who also has second-year quarterback Kyle Trask on the roster — says the NFL journeyman “has never played with a team this good.”

“I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. [Gabbert] has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have,” the coach said.

Blaine Gabbert and Bruce Arians worked together in 2017 when part of the Cardinals Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement this month after 22 seasons Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buccaneers fell short of a Super Bowl repeat last season, falling to the newly minted champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. In the days following the loss, Brady announced he’d be stepping away from football after 22 seasons, the final two of which he spent in Tampa Bay.

Despite Brady’s departure, however, rumors have swirled that the Buccaneers are keeping the door slightly ajar. Earlier this month, NFL.com reported Tampa Bay is ready to do “whatever is necessary” for the seven-time Super Bowl champ to return.