The Steelers are scheduled to host the Browns in a rematch battle to keep Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive.

Although Pittsburgh claimed a 15-10 victory in Cleveland during Week 8, the teams will rematch in their second-to-last game of the regular season.

Coming off a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs last week, Pittsburgh will look to earn a victory at home that will keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt. However, since the Raiders recorded a 23-20 win against the Colts on Sunday, Pittsburgh’s odds to make the postseason have dropped even lower to about four percent, according to ESPN.

Not only are the Steelers fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, but veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also most likely competing in his last home game for the Steelers. While he hasn’t officially confirmed the retirement rumors, he recently shared his thoughts on his future with the NFL.

On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will lead the Browns in an effort to earn a final regular-season win on the road. After he threw four interceptions during Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to the Packers last week, Mayfield will attempt to help end the Browns’ two-game losing streak.

Running back Nick Chubb dominated Cleveland’s offense last week and led with 126 rushing yards with one score, and 58 receiving yards. He will likely make several plays against the Steelers’ defense, which allowed 254 passing yards and 127 rushing yards against the Chiefs.

Browns vs. Steelers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Browns 0 – – – – Steelers 0 – – – –

Browns vs. Steelers live updates, highlights from Monday Night Football

All times Eastern.

First Quarter: Browns 0, Steelers 0

8:52 p.m.: Watt sacks Mayfield for a loss of 10 yards on third down to end the first quarter. He now leads the NFL with 18.5 sacks.

8:49 p.m.: Roethlisberger throws an incomplete pass on fourth down which results in a turnover. Browns take over from their own 36.

8:45 p.m.: Watt rushes up the middle for 1 yard and converts, giving the Steelers a first down at the Cleveland 41.

8:40 p.m.: Mayfield throws an incomplete pass on third and fourth down, forcing a turnover. Pittsburgh will take over from their own 38.

8:37 p.m.: Chubb breaks free and rushes for 32 yards before getting tackled at the Pittsburgh 41.

8:34 p.m.: Roethlisberger completes to Harris, who is brought down by Ward for a loss of 2 yards. Steelers punt and the Browns will start their possession at their own 27.

8:31 p.m.: Harris rushes for 8 yards and gets a first down at the Pittsburgh 31.

8:28 p.m.: Mayfield throws an incomplete pass on third down and the Browns punt on their opening drive. Steelers will start over from their own 20.

8:23 p.m.: Mayfield completes a deep pass to Landry for 20 yards and gets a first down at the Cleveland 45.

8:19 p.m.: Roethlisberger completes to Claypool for 8 yards on third down, but falls short. Pittsburgh punts on the opening drive and a facemask penalty against the Steelers gives the Browns a first down at their own 27.

8:15 p.m.: Browns win the coin toss and elect to defer, Steelers start with possession from the 25.

Browns vs. Steelers start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Monday, Jan. 3 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST, 5:15 p.m. PST

Browns vs. Steelers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST, standard time for “Monday Night Football” at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

What channel is Browns vs. Steelers on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN, fuboTV

Browns vs. Steelers will be broadcast nationally for “Monday Night Football” in Week 17. ESPN will have its regular booth broadcasting this game, with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters will be on the sideline. It is ESPN’s final “Monday Night Football” game of the 2021 regular season.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the Browns vs. Steelers game on DAZN by signing up for a subscription.

